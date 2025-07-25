Lions boss treats son Owen Farrell like any other player, says coach

MELBOURNE :The familial bond between head coach Andy Farrell and playmaker son Owen looms large over the British & Irish Lions as they prepare for the second test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday.

However, the dynamic between the pair has been strictly professional since Owen's late call-up into his father's squad, according to Lions scrum coach John Fogarty.

Owen Farrell missed out on selection for the first test win in Brisbane but the former England captain has been named in the reserves for the clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Farrell and his father have shared plenty of change-rooms, including during the Lions' 2013 tour of Australia, when Andy was defence coach and Owen came off the bench to help the tourists win the third test decider in Sydney.

The family ties make for an interesting sub-plot as the pair could celebrate another series win at the MCG on Saturday.

In the team environment, though, their special relationship is virtually imperceptible, said Fogarty.

"When we're training or when we're in a rugby setting, there's no difference between any player and Owen," Fogarty told reporters on Friday.

"It's just the same relationship as any player and coach. If you didn't know it was his son, you wouldn't really get it.

"You wouldn't really think he was his son. He doesn't treat him in any way differently.

"They're two professionals."

The coach's decision to call up Owen as a replacement for injured fullback Elliot Daly proved polarising despite the flyhalf/centre's leadership and experience of three previous Lions tours.

Farrell had, after all, not played a test for England since 2023 and endured an injury-blighted season with French club Racing 92.

But few have questioned the 33-year-old's selection for the Melbourne test following his strong, 80-minute performance at inside centre in the mid-week win over the First Nations & Pasifika XV.

Farrell's versatility and experience could prove valuable for the Lions on Saturday should the test prove tight and tense deep into the second half.

The players will hear a familiar voice out on the field.

"He has huge respect from the other players," Fogarty said.

"When he talks, he talks sense, like his dad.

"There's similarities between the two of them. They're natural leaders. That's very visible when they both interact with players."