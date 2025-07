-Following is a list of women's European Championship winners after England beat Spain 3-1 on penalties on Sunday to win the title.

YEAR CITY WINNERS RUNNERS- SCORE

UP

2025 Basel, England Spain 1-1 after

Switzerland extra time,

England won

3-1 on

penalties

2022 London England Germany 2-1 a.e.t

2017 Enschede, The The Denmark 4-2

Netherlands Netherlands

2013 Solna, Sweden Germany Norway 1-0

2009 Helsinki Germany England 6-2

2005 Blackburn, Germany Norway 3-1

England

2001 Ulm, Germany Germany Sweden 1-0

1997 Oslo Germany Italy 2-0

1995 Kaiserslautern, Germany Sweden 3-2

Germany

1993 Cesena, Italy Norway Italy 1-0

1991 Aalborg, Denmark Germany Norway 3-1

1989 Osnabruck, Germany Norway 4-1

West-Germany

1987 Oslo Norway Sweden 2-1

1984 Gothenburg/Luton* Sweden England 1-1

(aggregate)

Sweden won

4-3 on

penalties

* Two-legged tie

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)