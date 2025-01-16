LIV Golf signs multi-year media rights deal with Fox Sports

Fox Sports has signed a multi-year media rights agreement with LIV Golf to broadcast its league competition in the U.S. starting next month, the network announced on Thursday.

Nearly all of the LIV Golf league season will be shown live across Fox Sports platforms, the network said in a statement.

"LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth," said Scott O'Neil, who replaced Greg Norman as LIV Golf CEO on Wednesday.

LIV Golf caused a major disruption in the golf world when it first launched, luring top players away from the PGA Tour with the promise of huge paydays and causing a bitter divide in the sport.

Ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf on a deal that would unify the professional game have yet to produce an agreement.