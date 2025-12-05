Liverpool aim for top-four revival amid inconsistent form, says manager Slot

Dec 5 : Liverpool are not in an ideal position and are determined to break into the Premier League's top four, manager Arne Slot said on Friday, having secured only two wins in their last nine league matches.

Liverpool are ninth in the league with 22 points from 14 matches, trailing leaders Arsenal by 11 points.

"It's definitely our first aim to come back to the top four because we are obviously not happy with the position we are in at the moment," Slot told reporters ahead of Saturday's clash with Leeds United.

Liverpool's poor form has persisted despite spending 446 million pounds ($594.52 million) in the close-season transfer window.

However, Slot highlighted progress among new additions, stating growing consistency from Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Alexander Isak.

"There are positives to take in from the players brought in during the summer... Florian is maybe the most obvious one but I see the same with Milos Kerkez as well," the 47-year-old manager said.

"Alex scored his first goal a game ago. So there are positives to take but of course we are still not where we want to be."

The form of Mohamed Salah, who has five goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this season, has garnered attention after he was benched for Liverpool's 2-0 win at West Ham United and was a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

Slot said the 33-year-old winger remains central to his plans.

"He is always in my mind to either start or come in," Slot said.

"He deserves that (chatter) because of the player he has been for this club and for his teammates for six or seven years. It's completely normal."

Slot confirmed Conor Bradley has resumed training and could be available for selection. Joe Gomez, who sustained a knock against West Ham, is also training with the team.

With Liverpool trailing fourth-placed Chelsea by two points, Slot set his sights on Saturday's "physical test" against 17th-placed Leeds United.

"We know what to expect but what to expect is what we've faced if not in all of the games, maybe with the exception of two," Slot added.