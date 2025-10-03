Liverpool are vulnerable but still dangerous, says Chelsea's Maresca

LONDON :Liverpool's back-to-back losses over the last week have shown that they are vulnerable, but that will not make this weekend's Premier League clash with the champions any easier for Chelsea, the London-based club's manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

Leaders Liverpool started the league campaign with five straight wins but lost at Crystal Palace last Saturday, before a defeat away to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea, who have lost their last two games in the top-flight and sit eighth in the table seven points adrift of Liverpool, will look to build on the momentum from Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Benfica at Stamford Bridge.

"There is a vulnerability about any team in the world, not just Liverpool. But if a team wins every game, it is impossible to catch them. Now they lost one or two games. That shows vulnerability," Maresca told a press conference before Saturday's home game.

"I don't think now it is better to play Liverpool. It is always a tough game, always a big team."

INJURIES PLAGUE CHELSEA

Keeping Liverpool's attack at bay will be a challenge, Maresca added, with Chelsea missing injured defenders Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo as well as defensive midfielder Dario Essugo, who had thigh surgery last month.

"In this moment, I think we have four or five defenders out. We are going to try and adapt and find the right solution for tomorrow," Maresca said.

Forward Liam Delap and midfielders Cole Palmer and Andrey Santos are also out with injuries.

Red cards have plagued Chelsea, with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez dismissed five minutes into the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United and Trevoh Chalobah being sent off in last weekend's 3-1 loss to visiting Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Most of the games we didn't get the points were because of the red cards. Also the injury situation, we have eight players out. It's a mixed combination but we don't have any doubt that slowly we will be again where we need to be," Maresca said.

The Italian, who has led Chelsea to the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup trophies this year, said he had enjoyed the start to the 2025-26 season despite the struggles.

"It's normal. I am not thinking, (being) the Chelsea manager, everything is always going to be in place. You need to adjust, you need to evolve," he added.

"I consider (Liverpool) the best team in England at the moment because they have shown that and they won the Premier League. We are improving and trying to solve problems. For sure, in the end, we will be there and close."