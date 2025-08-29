Liverpool coach Slot coy on Isak transfer as deadline looms

LIVERPOOL, England :Liverpool manager Arne Slot remained tight-lipped on Friday about Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak's future amid speculation surrounding the player's status, as the Premier League transfer window approaches its September 1 deadline.

Slot's press conference ahead of Sunday's home clash against Arsenal centred on transfer activity, with reports suggesting Newcastle may have secured Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade.

"Newcastle signed, if it's true, and I have no reason not to believe it, a new number nine," Slot said. "So that's very nice for Eddie (Howe), because Anthony Gordon is suspended and Isak has not been training with the team a lot.

"As always, we try to sign players that can help but there is no reason to complain after the first two games that we need more. But if we can strengthen we will, if it is the right money and the right player. But there are only three or four days left. So let's see if we do something."

Isak was the subject of a 110 million pounds ($148.34 million) bid from Liverpool earlier this month, according to English media reports.

While Liverpool and Arsenal have both won their opening two games, Slot said it was important to avoid dropping points this early against Mikel Arteta's team who are hungry for a league title after finishing as runners-up the last three seasons.

"You do play better later in the season so you can lose ground (early) but not a lot," Slot said. "Although, I would be surprised if there will be a points record and a team gets more than 100 points because of the strength in the league.

"So you are able to drop a few points and still be competitive. But the best thing is not to drop points."

Slot said Conor Bradley and Alexis Mac Allister returned to training this week, while his squad did not pick up any injuries in their 3-2 league win over Newcastle on Monday.

The Dutch coach also praised new signing Hugo Ekitike, who has three goals in three games in all competitions since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

"He has made a big impact on our attacking, not just scoring goals but starting attacks," Slot said. "The simple answer to what he can improve is his match fitness. So I expect him to do a lot more off the ball. But that is normal as he had to adjust to a different league and playing style."