Liverpool defender Leoni faces months out after debut injury

Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni is set to be sidelined for several months after suffering a serious injury on his club debut.

British media reported Leoni had suffered a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury during Tuesday's 2-1 League Cup win over Southampton.

He had impressed in his first game for the club but in the 81st minute the defender landed awkwardly after a challenge on the touchline and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

“It wasn’t the debut I had always dreamed of, but I will give everything to be back playing in this magical stadium as soon as possible," Leoni wrote in a statement on social media thanking fans for their support.

ACL injuries typically rule players out for six to nine months.

The 18-year-old Italian joined Liverpool from Parma in the close season in a deal worth 26 million pounds ($34.94 million).

($1 = 0.7442 pounds)