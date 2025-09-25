Logo
Liverpool defender Leoni faces months out after debut injury
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Liverpool v Southampton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 23, 2025 Liverpool's Giovanni Leoni in action REUTERS/Phil Noble

25 Sep 2025 05:20AM
Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni is set to be sidelined for several months after suffering a serious injury on his club debut.

British media reported Leoni had suffered a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury during Tuesday's 2-1 League Cup win over Southampton.

He had impressed in his first game for the club but in the 81st minute the defender landed awkwardly after a challenge on the touchline and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

“It wasn’t the debut I had always dreamed of, but I will give everything to be back playing in this magical stadium as soon as possible," Leoni wrote in a statement on social media thanking fans for their support.

ACL injuries typically rule players out for six to nine months.

The 18-year-old Italian joined Liverpool from Parma in the close season in a deal worth 26 million pounds ($34.94 million).

($1 = 0.7442 pounds)

Source: Reuters
