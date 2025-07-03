Liverpool football star Diogo Jota dies aged 28 in Spain car crash
Diogo Jota, who got married last month, helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season.
Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, 28, died in a car crash in northwestern Spain on Thursday (Jul 3) with his brother, police said, weeks after the star got married.
Spanish authorities said a Lamborghini veered off a motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla in the northwestern province of Zamora, confirming the deaths of Jota and his brother, Andre Felipe.
The regional fire department of Castile-Leon, where Zamora is located, said on its website that a car crashed shortly after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames, with two men, aged 28 and 26, found dead.
"Everything points to the blowout of a tyre while it (the vehicle) was overtaking," the Civil Guard said in a statement.
A police spokesperson said their bodies have been taken to a forensics unit in Zamora, where autopsies will be performed.
"EXTRAORDINARY PERSON"
Portuguese football federation president Pedro Proenca wrote on social media that he was "devastated", calling Jota "an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents, someone blessed with an infectious joy and a reference for his own community".
Proenca said they had asked UEFA for a minute's silence before Portugal's Women's Euro 2025 match against Spain in Switzerland on Thursday.
"We have lost two champions. The death of Diogo and Andre Silva are irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything possible to honour their legacy every day," Proenca added.
The brothers were briefly clubmates at Portuguese giants Porto in the 16/17 season. Jota on loan from Atletico Madrid, while his brother was a youth team player.
Porto also said that the club sends its "heartfelt condolences to the family and friends" of the brothers.
In a brief statement, Liverpool said the club has been informed of the deaths.
"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.
"We will continue to provide them with our full support."
Jota, who got married last month, helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.
He announced his marriage in a social media post, captioned: "Yes to forever."
He also posted a video of the wedding on Instagram just hours before the accident.
In Liverpool's 5-1 come-from-behind win against West Ham in the EFL Cup on Sep 26, Jota celebrated scoring the equaliser by tucking the ball under his shirt, a gesture done to announce a baby on the way.
His third child with wife Rute Cardoso was born in November 2024.
Jota arrived at Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club in all competitions.
He also made 49 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the UEFA Nations League.