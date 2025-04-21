Liverpool edge closer to title and send Leicester down

LEICESTER, England :Liverpool moved one win away from sealing the Premier League title as substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold secured a 1-0 victory at Leicester City, which condemned their hosts to relegation after just one season back in the top flight on Sunday.

Leicester, needing to beat the runaway leaders to stave off the drop for a few more days, were holding their own but Alexander-Arnold fired home in the 76th minute after the ball came to him following a goalmouth scramble.

Liverpool could have wrapped up a record-equalling 20th English top-flight crown had Ipswich Town beaten Arsenal earlier, but it remains a formality and they could be confirmed as champions if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Failing that, a win at home to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend will be sufficient for Arne Slot's side.

Liverpool have 79 points from 33 games with Arsenal on 66 from 33. Leicester, who have lost an English record nine home league games in a row without scoring, have 18 points and can no longer catch 17th-placed West Ham United.

It was by no means a clinical display by Liverpool who had 28 attempts at goal, but Alexander-Arnold put aside speculation about his future to clinch a 24th league win of the season.

"We are so close to winning the title now," Alexander-Arnold, who had missed four games in all competitions because of injury, told Sky Sports.

"I was excited to be back and happy to contribute with a goal. That's the one type of goal I've been missing."

LEFT FOOT

Alexander-Arnold, part of the Liverpool team to win the title under Juergen Klopp in 2020, confirmed his goal was the first in his career with his left foot.

Surprisingly Mohamed Salah failed to add to his 27 Premier League goals this season - the Egyptian seeing an early shot strike both posts and staying out and also hitting the woodwork seconds before Alexander-Arnold's winner.

Leicester, who showed plenty of spirit, also hit the post in the first half through Wilfred Ndidi's low shot and had a goal by Conor Coady ruled out in the second half with the score 0-0 after Patson Daka was ruled to have impeded keeper Alisson.

Liverpool lacked their usual ruthless edge with Luiz Diaz, Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai all having other chances and with 14 minutes to go the frustration was mounting.

But when Salah's header span against the post and then Diogo Jota struck a rebound against the crossbar the ball arrived at the feet of Alexander-Arnold who thumped a shot that Leicester keeper Mads Hermansen got a hand to but could not keep out.

Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract and being strongly-linked with a move to Real Madrid, clearly enjoyed the moment, ripping off his shirt and then hanging it from the corner flag as he celebrated in front of the travelling fans.

Asked afterwards about his future, Alexander-Arnold was coy.

"I have said all season that I am not going to speak on my situation. I am not going to go into the details," he said.

"But days like today are always special. Scoring goals, playing games, winning games, winning titles - they are special moments for me and I am glad to do my part."

Leicester have not scored a home league goal since Dec. 8 and join bottom club Southampton through the trap door back to the Championship.

"I thought we played quite well today, moved the ball well and nullified Liverpool - they're a world-class side," Coady said. "But we look back on this season and it's not been anywhere near good enough."