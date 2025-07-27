Liverpool fans, Dalglish pay tribute to Jota in Hong Kong

HONG KONG :Liverpool supporters and their former forward and manager Kenny Dalglish led tributes to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva before a pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Ahead of kickoff, supporters raised a mosaic depicting "DJ 20" and Dalglish laid a wreath in memory of former Liverpool forward Jota, who died along with his brother in a car accident in Spain this month.

The Liverpool players wore "Diogo J 20" patches on their shirts and black armbands. AC Milan winger Rafael Leao paid tribute to his Portugal teammate by making a "2" and "0" sign with his fingers after scoring an early goal in the Italian team's 4-2 win.

Liverpool fan Zoe Leung and her family made a placard in Jota's memory.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I think Jota's death is sad and I was really shocked when I watched the news. I made this with my family to show some respect to Jota," the 24-year-old Leung said.

Liverpool players will wear a "Forever 20" emblem on their shirts during the next Premier League season. Supporters can have "Diogo J. 20" printed on shirts in club stores, with the profits going to LFC Foundation, the club's official charity.

Liverpool fans vastly outnumbered AC Milan supporters at the 50,000 capacity Kai Tak Stadium, many bringing placards, scarves, flags and banners to cheer on their team.

Liverpool travel to Japan next to take on Yokohama FM in the J League World Challenge on Wednesday. They begin their Premier League title defence at home to Bournemouth on August 15.