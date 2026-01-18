Logo
Liverpool held by Burnley to extend winless run
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Burnley - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 17, 2026 Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike scores a goal that is later disallowed REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Burnley - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 17, 2026 Liverpool's Curtis Jones in action with Burnley's Jaidon Anthony REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Burnley - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 17, 2026 Liverpool's Florian Wirtz in action with Burnley's Maxime Esteve and Martin Dubravka REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Burnley - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 17, 2026 Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike shoots at goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Burnley - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 17, 2026 Liverpool's Curtis Jones in action with Burnley's Marcus Edwards
18 Jan 2026 01:01AM
LIVERPOOL, England, Jan 17 : A Florian Wirtz strike was cancelled out by Marcus Edwards as Liverpool were left ruing a missed penalty by Dominik Szoboszlai in Saturday's 1-1 draw with lowly Burnley, the hosts' fourth Premier League stalemate in a row.

Waves of attacks kept 19th-placed Burnley's backline pinned deep in the first half and Liverpool could have led when Cody Gakpo was brought down by Florentino Luis, but Szoboszlai's spot-kick rattled the crossbar.

Sustained pressure paid off in the 42nd minute, however, when Hugo Ekitike scampered into the box and his close-range shot bounced off the keeper before reaching Curtis Jones who set up Wirtz to finish.

Burnley levelled after 65 minutes when Edwards broke into the box chasing a through ball and fired home, leaving Liverpool seven points below the top three.

Source: Reuters
