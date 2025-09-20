Logo
Liverpool hold on to beat Everton 2-1 in Merseyside derby
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 20, 2025 Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister in action with Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 20, 2025 Everton's James Tarkowski, Everton's Iliman Ndiaye and Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall react after Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch scores their first goal REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 20, 2025 Liverpool's Milos Kerkez in action with Everton's Iliman Ndiaye REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 20, 2025 Everton's James Tarkowski in action with Liverpool's Alexander Isak REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 20, 2025 Everton and Liverpool fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/David Klein
20 Sep 2025 09:37PM (Updated: 20 Sep 2025 09:42PM)
LIVERPOOL, England :Liverpool held off a spirited Everton fightback to claim a 2-1 Premier League victory in a tense Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday, preserving their perfect start to the season and moving further ahead atop the table after five games.

First-half goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike gave Arne Slot's men a commanding lead, but Idrissa Gueye's second-half strike ensured a nervy finish for the hosts, who have now won all five league matches to open their campaign.

Everton dropped one spot to seventh in the table after their second loss of the season.

Gravenberch struck in the 10th minute when Mohamed Salah sent a ball over the top that the Dutch international met on the bounce for a superb finish, hooking his shot beyond the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Close-season signing Ekitike, who started ahead of Britain's record signing Alexander Isak, doubled the lead in the 29th when he took one touch from Gravenberch's pass before finishing through Pickford's legs.

But Everton grew into the game and Gueye pulled one back in the 58th when he lashed a shot into the far left corner after Iliman Ndiaye had cleverly cut back Jack Grealish's cross.

The nerves were palpable over the final few minutes of an entertaining afternoon in lashing rain as Everton parked in Liverpool's end but, try as they might, the Toffees could not find the back of the net.

Liverpool had 11 shots to Everton's nine.

Jack Grealish, who has been excellent since his loan move to Everton from Manchester City, stopped what looked to be a sure goal in the 73rd minute when he blocked Ibrahima Konate's blistering header with his chest.

Grealish and Everton boss David Moyes made a beeline for the officials after the final whistle to have an angry word. Grealish was shown a yellow card before Pickford pushed him away.

Liverpool needed last-gasp goals in their four previous league wins along with their 3-2 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, but they stormed out of the gate on Saturday and needed no late-game heroics.

Source: Reuters
