Liverpool lose 2-1 to Chelsea in fast and furious clash
Liverpool lose 2-1 to Chelsea in fast and furious clash

Liverpool lose 2-1 to Chelsea in fast and furious clash
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 4, 2025
Liverpool lose 2-1 to Chelsea in fast and furious clash
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 4, 2025 Chelsea's Estevao celebrates scoring their second goal with fans, manager Enzo Maresca and teammates REUTERS/David Klein
Liverpool lose 2-1 to Chelsea in fast and furious clash
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 4, 2025 Chelsea's Estevao celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Liverpool lose 2-1 to Chelsea in fast and furious clash
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 4, 2025 Liverpool's Cody Gakpo in action with Chelsea's Reece James REUTERS/David Klein
05 Oct 2025 02:52AM
An injury time winner from teenager Estevao Willian earned Chelsea a 2-1 victory over champions Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, condemning them to a third defeat in a row in all competitions.

The 18-year-old Brazilian scored from a Marc Cucurella pass in the fifth minute of time added on in a frenzied game at Stamford Bridge.

A second half equaliser from Cody Gakpo looked to have earned Liverpool a point after Moises Caicedo had put Chelsea ahead in the 12th minute.The result leaves Liverpool second in the table on 15 points, one behind Arsenal. Chelsea rose to sixth on 11.

Source: Reuters
