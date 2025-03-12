Liverpool must recover quickly from shock as League Cup final looms

LONDON : Liverpool's first major setback of the season acted as a sudden jolt to the system of Arne Slot's team, but they must quickly shrug off the disappointment of their Champions League exit and deliver silverware on Sunday, says goalkeeper Alisson.

Paris St Germain's penalty shootout victory in the last-16 tie at Anfield was far harder to take than Liverpool's shock exit to second-tier Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Having topped the new 36-team Champions League group phase, to bow out in the first knockout round was a blow that left Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah in tears.

But he will not have to wait long to put things right with Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday to face Newcastle United in the League Cup final, a competition they won last year for a record 10th time under former manager Juergen Klopp.

"It's tough to take it because we know we could do more, but we have no time to complain too much - we have a final to play at the weekend and (need to) still keep on going in the Premier League," said Alisson, whose heroics in the first leg against PSG in Paris last week ultimately proved in vain.

"We have to use the time to recover. We are glad that we have enough time to do that because we know it's going to be a tough match as well, against a tough opponent.

"We are going to have to work really hard as a team to win the trophy and we are here for that: to win all the trophies that we can."

Liverpool look almost certain to mark Slot's first season in charge by winning the Premier League and equalling the record 20 English titles won by Manchester United.

With nine games to go, they have a 15-point lead over second-placed Arsenal and they could have it wrapped up before Easter.

However, Sunday's clash against a Newcastle side chasing a first major trophy for the club in 70 years has far more jeopardy.

"It's chin up and get ready for the next challenge," skipper Virgil van Dijk said. "It's a beautiful one on the weekend so we go again. Everyone has to be at their best against a very good Newcastle. I'm really looking forward to it."