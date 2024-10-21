Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool pass Chelsea test with Jones winner
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool pass Chelsea test with Jones winner

Liverpool pass Chelsea test with Jones winner
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 20, 2024 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Chelsea's Malo Gusto REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool pass Chelsea test with Jones winner
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 20, 2024 Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate in action with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool pass Chelsea test with Jones winner
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 20, 2024 Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring their first goal with Cole Palmer REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool pass Chelsea test with Jones winner
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 6, 2024 Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson react after Chelsea's Noni Madueke scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
21 Oct 2024 01:43AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects typo in second paragraph)

LIVERPOOL, England : Curtis Jones struck Liverpool's winner in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield to keep Arne Slot's side top of the Premier League table on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah's 29th-minute penalty put the hosts in front against the run of play but Chelsea levelled after the break as Nicolas Jackson was played through to score.

Chelsea were not level for long though as midfielder Jones got on the end of Salah's low cross to beat visiting keeper Robert Sanchez from close range.

It was never comfortable for Liverpool against a Chelsea side who had more goal attempts but they passed their biggest test of the Premier League season so far.

They have 21 points from eight games, one more than second-placed Manchester City who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 earlier. Chelsea stayed in sixth place with 14 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement