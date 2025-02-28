Liverpool post pre-tax loss of 57 million pounds as increased costs offset revenue rise

Liverpool made a pre-tax loss of 57 million pounds ($71.81 million) last season with a rise in salaries and overhead costs offsetting increased revenue, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The club's administrative costs rose by 38 million to 600 million pounds ($755.88 million), Liverpool said in their latest financial report for the year to May 31, 2024, attributing it mainly to wages and overhead costs across the club.

While Liverpool's overall revenue rose by 20 million pounds to 614 million pounds ($773.52 million), their media revenue fell by 38 million pounds to 204 million pounds ($257 million), with the club absent from the Champions League and playing in the Europa League instead.

The club's matchday revenue increased by 22 million to 102 million pounds ($128.50 million), while commercial revenue went up by 36 million to 308 million pounds ($388.02 million).

“Operating a financially sustainable club continues to be our priority and, with the continued increase in costs, it’s essential to grow income streams year on year to maintain financial stability," the club's chief financial officer Jenny Beacham said in a statement.

Liverpool hold a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League, are in the last-16 of the Champions League and will play Newcastle United in the League Cup final on March 16.

($1 = 0.7938 pounds)