Liverpool sign Italian defender Leoni from Parma

Premier League champions Liverpool have strengthened their defence with the signing of 18-year-old Italian centre back Giovanni Leoni from Parma on a long-term contract, the Merseyside club announced on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the deal to sign the Italy Under-19 international was worth 26 million pounds ($35.24 million) plus add-ons, with Leoni signing a six-year contract.

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a really great sensation and I'm honoured to be here," Leoni said in a statement.

"It's one of the best clubs in the world. It's not possible to say no to this club."

Leoni is the latest addition to manager Arne Slot's squad, with the club having signed Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, taking their total spending to over 300 million pounds in the close season.

Leoni started his senior career at Italian second-tier club Padova in 2023 before switching to Sampdoria in 2024. He joined Parma last August, making 17 appearances as they finished 16th in Serie A.

The six-foot, four-inch centre back is expected to immediately join the first team squad.

The teenager will join captain Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez among Slot's centre back options, shoring up a back line that showed frailties during pre-season.

Liverpool kick off the Premier League season when they host Bournemouth at Anfield later on Friday.

($1 = 0.7378 pounds)