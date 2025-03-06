Liverpool still have work to do after smash and grab display in Paris: Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot acknowledged they were outplayed by Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday and while his side secured a smash-and-grab win in Paris he said the level of performance must be much higher at Anfield in the return leg.

Substitute Harvey Elliott netted a 87-minute winner just 47 seconds after coming on to earn a 1-0 win for the visitors, who had goalkeeper Alisson Becker to thank for helping them survive PSG's onslaught.

Liverpool host the return leg on Tuesday and Slot said PSG will feel they are still in the tie.

"If you look at the result, we come away here really positive but if you look at the performance then they are two different things," he added. "I think PSG take a lot of positives towards the game we are going to play in a week."

Slot added that the backing of the fans at Anfield would be vital against PSG next week, as well as on Saturday in the Premier League against Southampton.

"We don't have a winter break in England so we just keep on playing for months already and these players are definitely going to need the help of our fans to show up two times as they did in the last few months," he said.

The Dutchman also gave credit to 21-year-old attacking midfielder Elliott and Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez.

"A big moment for him (Elliott)... He is in competition for players that I hardly take off. So, he has to do it with limited playing time but he just keeps on going," Slot said.

"But it wasn't only Harvey, it was also the one who assisted, Darwin, who came from a difficult two games but was absolutely there again tonight because from the moment he came in we were more of a threat than before."