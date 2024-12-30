Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Liverpool thrash West Ham to go eight points clear
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Liverpool thrash West Ham to go eight points clear

Liverpool thrash West Ham to go eight points clear

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 29, 2024 West Ham United's Jean-Clair Todibo in action with Liverpool's Diogo Jota REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

30 Dec 2024 03:14AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2024 03:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Liverpool thrashed West Ham United 5-0 at the London Stadium to stretch their Premier League lead to eight points on Sunday with Mohamed Salah once again in irrepressible form.

Salah scored one goal to take his tally for the season to 20 and assisted for two others as Liverpool outclassed their hosts.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota, center, scores his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London Stadium in London, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Liverpool had to wait 30 minutes for their opener but once Luis Diaz gave them the lead they were unstoppable. Salah set up Cody Gakpo for his side's second and then made the result a formality with a close-range shot to make it 3-0 at halftime.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's deflected shot extended Liverpool's lead and Salah then produced a silky run and pass to feed Diogo Jota to round off a great day for Arne Slot's side.

Liverpool have 45 points from 18 games with surprise package Nottingham Forest behind them on 37 having played a game more.

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Liverpool English Premier League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement