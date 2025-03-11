Liverpool will play to win, not draw against PSG, says Slot

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool will play to win rather than look to defend their 1-0 lead when they host Paris St Germain in their Champions League second-leg at Anfield on Tuesday, manager Arne Slot has said.

Liverpool are ahead in the tie after Harvey Elliott scored a last-gasp winner and goalkeeper Alisson put in a brilliant display in a smash-and-grab victory in Paris last week.

"We try to win every game," Slot told reporters on Monday. "We want a different game (than last week) and our intentions are the same, we don't want a draw. We want the ball as much as we can."

Slot said he will have Cody Gakpo back in the squad after the Netherlands forward trained on Monday. Gakpo missed three of Liverpool's last five league games due to an ankle injury.

Liverpool's quest for a Champions League quarter-final berth is part of a huge week in the team's season.

They extended their lead atop the Premier League to 15 points at the weekend having won 3-1 at home to Southampton on Saturday before second-placed Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

They can win their first trophy of the season on Sunday when they play Newcastle United in the League Cup final at Wembley.

Slot laughed, however, when asked if he was dreaming of silverware this week.

"No, you don't dream, you have to work really hard to prepare the team the best way," he said. "I try to do this every game. When you have a game like last week (at PSG) you wonder if you can even sleep.

"I don't dream this week. We are focused and the week started off well Saturday and now we look forward to tomorrow, everyone looks forward to a game like this."

"The result (in the first leg) was ours, but the performance was for them," Slot said. "We are 1-0 up and it gives us confidence; the performance (gives PSG confidence).

"This is the most complete team we have faced so far. They have so much quality with a great coach (Luis Enrique). He lets them play in a way that is not easy to play against; (their)work-rate is incredible."