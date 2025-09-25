Liverpool winger Ngumoha signs first professional contract at 17

Liverpool's 17-year-old forward Rio Ngumoha has signed his first professional contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported Ngumoha signed a contract until 2028 as three years is the maximum contract term for players under the age of 18 under FA rules.

Ngumoha came off the bench and scored a 100th-minute winner on his Premier League debut at Newcastle United last month, becoming the club's youngest goalscorer. He also featured in Liverpool's Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield last week.

The England youth international was handed his senior debut in an FA Cup tie with Accrington Stanley in January. He joined Liverpool's academy from Chelsea last year and has since made five senior appearances.