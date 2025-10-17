Liverpool without Becker as they look to right the ship against Man United

LIVERPOOL, England :Liverpool will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker when they host arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, adding to the pressure on manager Arne Slot as his side looks to snap a three-game losing streak.

"He will not play and also not next week," Slot told reporters on Friday. "Alisson, he is not training. It's so difficult to say (when he will return) because the end phase of rehab can give positives and negatives."

Giorgi Mamardashvili deputised for Becker in the 2-1 Premier League loss at Chelsea before the international break.

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is "completely fit", after struggling with a hamstring strain, while defender Ibrahima Konate was expected to train on Friday following a thigh issue.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Becker's absence due to a hamstring injury, suffered in the 1-0 Champions League defeat at Galatasaray last month, comes at a critical moment for the Reds, who have struggled to convert performances into points in recent weeks.

Slot acknowledged the fine margins that have defined Liverpool's recent setbacks but insisted his team must rise above them.

"We've played 10 (games in all competitions), won seven and lost three. The three losses were by close margins," Slot said.

"But as I keep saying, we should not be dependent on such margins. Results don't lie, if you lose three in a row then you have to do better. We are aware of that and we have to react."

Sunday's clash with rivals United at Anfield promises to be a high-stakes encounter, with both teams keen for a result to steady their seasons.

Slot's second-placed champions trail Arsenal by a point after seven games, while United are 10th but buoyed by a 2-0 home win over Sunderland before the international break.

"I look forward to every single Premier League game, but maybe more the Man United one because I know how special it is," the Liverpool boss said.

"We know it's the game that is perhaps watched the most all over the world. It's a game (where) we have to be at our best, because in my opinion United have had a better start to the season than the league table suggests."

Slot was asked about the fact that British record signing Alexander Isak, who was late joining Liverpool due to his dispute with Newcastle United and prolonged move to Merseyside, failed to score for Sweden during the international break.

"Now he's had his five or six weeks of pre-season, fitness wise he is close to the level he should be. Now we can judge him in a fair way from now on," Slot said.

"His pre-season has finished now, he's played a few games, so we'll see where he is in the coming weeks."