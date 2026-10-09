Liverpool without Isak, Gakpo for heavyweight Man City clash

Oct 9 : Liverpool will be without Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo for Sunday's heavyweight Premier League clash with leaders Manchester City at Anfield, manager Andoni Iraola said on Friday.

Both players returned from international duty with injuries, after Gakpo picked up an ankle injury playing for the Netherlands against Serbia while Isak suffered what Iraola described as a "small" thigh injury with Sweden against Romania.

Isak's absence is a significant blow after the striker had finally found his form, scoring four goals in the opening five league games.

"Alex Isak and Cody Gakpo will not play the game, they are not ready, they both have injuries in the international break," Iraola said.

Neither injury is believed to be long-term, with Gakpo's availability depending on how he copes with the pain while the club monitors both players day by day.

Their absence could open the door for 21-year-old Wales forward Lewis Koumas to lead the attack against City.

"Koumas has our trust," Iraola said. "I don't think it's a big surprise, I always liked the player and he has already shown in important minutes that he is ready to go and we have also other players who can go in those positions."

Iraola said a demanding stretch of games before the next international break in November would provide a significant test of Liverpool's credentials.

"I think this run of games we have now (with league and Champions League campaigns resuming), the demands are very high, they are also very condensed, so I think it will say a lot about us," Iraola said.

"I think after this run of games, we will really know where we are."

City top the table as the only team with a 100 per cent record after five games, while Liverpool are six points behind them in sixth, with two wins and three draws.

The rivalry alone would make Sunday's clash a blockbuster, but the spotlight on Anfield will be considerably more intense with City playing for the first time since an independent commission found them guilty of more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

A social media post promoting a "Bus greeting" has urged Liverpool supporters to gather near the stadium several hours before kickoff with flags, banners, pyrotechnics and flares ahead of the arrival of the City players' bus.

"I think uncertainty is not good for anyone, and anyone involved, but the process is ongoing and we have to be patient like everyone else and see what happens at the end," Iraola said of the case.

City have denied any wrongdoing and have lodged an appeal.