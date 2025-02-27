Liverpool Women part ways with manager Beard

Liverpool Women have parted ways with manager Matt Beard, the Women's Super League club said on Thursday, with the team seventh in the standings after seven defeats in their 14 games.

Beard, 47, returned to the club in 2021, after claiming back-to-back league titles in his previous spell, gaining promotion back to the WSL in his first season back at Liverpool, but his side have won just four league games in this campaign.

"We have all experienced some fantastic moments with Matt as manager of LFC Women and we express our gratitude for his significant contribution," a club statement said

"Our priority was to return this team to where it belongs and we collectively achieved that in 2022 by winning promotion to the WSL."

Amber White will take over as interim manager while the club search for a new coach.

Liverpool, who lost 4-0 away to Manchester City in Beard's last game in charge, visit bottom side Crystal Palace on Sunday.