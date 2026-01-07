Liverpool's Ekitike in doubt for Arsenal clash

LIVERPOOL, England, Jan ‌7 : Liverpool boss Arne Slot sounded doubtful he will have striker Hugo Ekitike for Thursday's Premier League trip to leaders Arsenal, with the Frenchman yet to return to training following a hamstring issue.

Ekitike, who has eight league goals this season, missed Sunday's 2-2 draw at Fulham due to what Slot described as a slight injury, and the Dutchman said time was ‌running out for the forward to be ready as ‌Liverpool face a quick turnaround.

"He hasn't trained with us up until now," Slot said. "Let's see if he can train with us today. Two or three days ago, when we played against Fulham, I said he wouldn't be out for long but it's hard because the games come so fast.

"He is in‑between maybe training with the ‍team or it maybe taking him one or two days extra."

Ekitike's potential absence would be another blow for Slot, who is already without Alexander Isak due to a leg fracture and Mohamed Salah because of Africa Cup of Nations duty.

In the absence of Ekitike, ​Slot may again turn to ‌Cody Gakpo as his most advanced attacker.

The Netherlands forward has scored five Premier League goals and provided three assists this season and could lead ​the line as holders Liverpool attempt to derail Arsenal's title charge.

Slot's fourth-placed team trail Arsenal ⁠by 14 points.

Despite their injury concerns, ‌Liverpool head to north London on a nine‑game unbeaten run in all competitions, ​though Slot lamented that not all those games have been wins.

"It is nine games unbeaten but we have definitely had two draws too ‍many," Slot said. "Where are we? I think I've said so many times that the answer ⁠to that question is we aren't where we want to be, but I feel we ​have a very talented squad.

"If ‌everyone's available and ready, then I think we can do special ‍things."

(Reporting ​by Lori EwingEditing by Christian Radnedge)