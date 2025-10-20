Logo
Liverpool's Fisk replaces injured Reid in England squad
20 Oct 2025 07:20PM
Liverpool captain Grace Fisk has replaced injured Arsenal defender Katie Reid in the England squad for this month's friendlies against Brazil and Australia, the FA said on Monday.

Fisk, 27, will hope to earn her senior international debut as England play their first matches since winning the Euros in July.

Along with Reid, Manchester City midfielder Grace Clinton has also withdrawn due to a small injury, the FA said in a statement.

"Both will remain with their clubs for rehabilitation," the FA added.

England will play Brazil on Saturday in Manchester, before facing Australia in Derby three days later.

Source: Reuters
