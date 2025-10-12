Liverpool's Konate withdraws from France duty due to thigh injury

France defender Ibrahima Konate has withdrawn from the squad due to a thigh injury sustained in Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League loss at Chelsea last weekend, the national team have announced.

Konate was an unused substitute during France's 3-0 win over Azerbaijan in their World Cup qualifier on Friday and is not fit to feature away to Iceland in Group D next week.

“Injured in the right quadriceps during his last match with Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate has followed a treatment and protocol since his arrival this Monday but will not be able to take his place against Iceland," the French team posted on X.

"Benjamin Pavard is called in as reinforcement."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

France, who top the group after winning all three of their matches, visit third-placed Iceland on Monday. Liverpool return to action at home to Manchester United on October 19.

The 26-year-old Konate is the second Liverpool centre-back to get injured in the last month after Giovanni Leoni suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear, ruling him out for a year.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker also sustained a hamstring injury earlier this month, adding to the English champions' injury issues in defence.