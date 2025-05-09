Liverpool's Salah, Arsenal's Russo win FWA Footballer of the Year awards

LONDON :Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted Football Writers' Association men's player of the year for the third time, while Arsenal striker Alessia Russo won the women's award.

Salah, the second player to claim the award three times after former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, leads the Premier League scoring chart with 28 goals this season, helping Liverpool win their second league title since he joined in 2017.

"He won 90 per cent of votes cast by the FWA’s over 900 members, the biggest winning margin this century," the FWA said in a statement.

Egypt international Salah's teammate Virgil Van Dijk was second in the poll, ahead of Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Declan Rice.

England striker Russo, who has scored eight goals in the Women's Champions League to help Arsenal reach the final, beat Manchester City forward and last year's winner Khadija Shaw.

Arsenal forward Mariona Caldentey was third in the poll, with Chelsea captain Millie Bright fourth.

Salah and Russo will receive their awards at a ceremony in London on May 22.