Liverpool's Slot dismisses Everton complaints about lack of stoppage time
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 20, 2025 Everton's Jack Grealish, Everton manager David Moyes and Liverpool manager Arne Slot with referee Darren England after the match REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 20, 2025 Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch scores their first goal past Everton's Jordan Pickford REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 20, 2025 Everton manager David Moyes reacts REUTERS/David Klein
23 Sep 2025 01:14PM
Liverpool manager Arne Slot said the referee was correct to add only three minutes of stoppage time at the end of their 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday and dismissed suggestions his side had been time wasting.

Everton manager David Moyes described the amount of added time as "very strange," while Jack Grealish said the Premier League leaders were "trying to slow the game down at times".

The Everton winger was booked after the final whistle for confronting the referee.

Liverpool had taken a 2-0 lead through first-half goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike but Idrissa Gueye's second-half strike set up a tense final as Everton pressed hard for an equaliser.

"A lot has been said about the added time against Everton but I would have loved to play on three or four seconds more because we were in a five-v-two situation at that moment," Slot told the club's website.

"Now that tells you, I think, all about the mentality we have, always wanting to score a goal. The three minutes were completely correct, by the way, because there were only three moments where a substitution was made.

"There was no time-wasting because that’s not what we do ... and there was no treatment of injuries, one goal scored."

Liverpool host Southampton in the League Cup third round later on Tuesday before visiting Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
