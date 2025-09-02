Loftus-Cheek, Quansah join Tuchel's squad, Wharton out with injury

England manager Thomas Tuchel added Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jarell Quansah to his squad on Tuesday for World Cup qualifying games against Serbia and Andorra, while Adam Wharton did not report to camp due to injury.

AC Milan midfielder Loftus-Cheek has 10 international caps but has not played for England since 2018. Bayer Leverkusen centre back Quansah has been called up to senior squads previously but remains uncapped.

Tuchel's now 25-man squad reported to England's training base at St. George's Park on Tuesday after the German coach gave them Monday's transfer deadline day off.

Group K leaders England play Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday and Serbia three days later in Belgrade. England have a maximum nine points so far, having picked up wins over Albania, Latvia and Andorra in Tuchel's first three games.

The campaign's remaining fixtures are in October and November with England looking to secure a place at next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The group winners qualify directly for the finals, with the runners-up entering the playoffs.