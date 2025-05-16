Loh Kean Yew books 2025 Thailand Open semi-final showdown with rival Kunlavut Vitidsarn

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 Thailand Open, setting up a high-stakes clash against a familiar opponent - Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the reigning world champion and top seed.

Loh booked his place in the semis after beating Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke on Friday (May 16).

Currently ranked 11th in the world, Loh will be looking to break a long losing streak against Kunlavut, who holds a 7-1 head-to-head record over him.

The Thai has won their last five encounters, including a straight-sets victory in April at the 2025 Badminton Asia Championship, where he edged out Loh 23-21, 21-10 in the men’s singles semi-finals. Loh finished with bronze.

Loh’s sole victory over Kunlavut was about a decade ago.

Their semi-final match is scheduled for Saturday.

Earlier in May, Loh clinched the men’s singles title at the 2025 Taipei Open by defeating top seed and world number 7 Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan.

Loh took the match 21-14, 15-21, 22-20 in 69 minutes, securing his first title in over a year and becoming the first Singaporean to win the tournament.