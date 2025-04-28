Logo
London Marathon breaks world record for number of finishers
London Marathon breaks world record for number of finishers

Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 27, 2025 General view of runners on Tower Bridge during the London Marathon REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 27, 2025 General view of runners on Tower Bridge during the London Marathon REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 27, 2025 General view of runners on Tower Bridge during the London Marathon REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 27, 2025 General view of runners on Tower Bridge during the London Marathon REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 27, 2025 General view of runners on Tower Bridge during the London Marathon REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
28 Apr 2025 02:09PM
London Marathon organisers said Sunday's edition of the event set a world record for the number of finishers, eclipsing the previous mark of 55,646 set at last year's New York City Marathon.

Organisers did not provide a final figure but said a new mark had been set at 6:35 p.m. (1735 GMT) with runners still crossing the finish line.

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the men's elite race while Ethiopian Tigst Assefa shattered the women's-only world record.

"The TCS London Marathon is the world's greatest marathon, and it is now officially the world's biggest marathon," Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, said in a statement on Sunday.

A record 56,000 runners had been expected to participate in the 42.195 km race that started at Greenwich Park, snaked along the River Thames before finishing on The Mall.

Source: Reuters
