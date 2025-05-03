London Marathon gets record 1.1 million applications for 2026 race

The London Marathon has received more than 1.1 million applications for the 2026 race, breaking the world record of 840,318 set in last year's public ballot, organisers said on Saturday.

A total of 1,133,813 people across the globe applied for a place in next year's race on April 26.

Nearly 870,000 people in the UK applied, split almost equally between men and women. Around 264,000 people from overseas entered the international ballot.

"This is an absolutely staggering total which reaffirms London as by far the most popular marathon on the planet," London Marathon Events CEO Hugh Brasher said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Marathon Day is always an extraordinary and inspirational day when we celebrate the very best of humanity."

More than 56,000 runners completed the 45th edition of the marathon last week, a world record.