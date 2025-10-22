London Marathon sets fundraising record with £87.3m

LONDON :The 2025 London Marathon cemented its status as the world's largest annual one-day fundraising event, raising a record 87.3 million pounds ($1.17 billion) for charity - 13.8 million more than the previous best set in 2024.

The April 27 event had 56,640 people cross the finish line, setting a Guinness World Record for the largest number of finishers in a marathon.

Their collective efforts pushed the cumulative total raised since the marathon's inception in 1981 to 1.4 billion pounds.

"We are extremely proud that the TCS London Marathon continues to set new records," Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, said in a statement. "While it takes place on one day every year, its impact goes far beyond that."

Enthuse, the official online fundraising partner, reported another record year, with more than 35.77 million pounds raised through its platform. The average donation was 46.75 pounds, and the average fundraising page brought in 2,809 pounds.

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)