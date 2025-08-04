Loose forward Parker earns All Blacks call-up for Rugby Championship

Loose forward Simon Parker earned his first call-up to the All Blacks squad on Monday, while Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi returned to the fold for the Rugby Championship after missing the July series against France because of injury.

Waikato Chiefs flanker Parker was the only uncapped player selected by coach Scott Robertson in the 36-man squad, although rookie prop Tevita Mafileo, scrumhalf Kyle Preston and utility back Leroy Carter were named as injury cover for the trip to Argentina.

Parker will join a strong band of loose forwards with Samipeni Finau, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Sititi, Peter Lakai and Luke Jacobson.

"He's a big man, he's been incredibly consistent all year," Robertson said of Parker at a press conference.

"He's physical but he's really accurate. He's intimidating."

Finlay Christie was named as injury cover at scrumhalf in the wake of the news that Cam Roigard, who started two of the three tests against France in July, will be sidelined for a while by a stress fracture in his right foot.

Along with centre Asafo Aumua and outside back Stephen Perofeta, experienced prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi was unavailable for selection because of injury.

Robertson said Tu'ungafasi had been ruled out of the rest of the season to recover from neck surgery.

The All Blacks play the Pumas in Cordoba on August 16 and again in Buenos Aires a week later to kick off their bid to wrest back the Rugby Championship title from South Africa.

Though included in the squad, Canterbury Crusaders prop Williams was still recovering from a torn meniscus that ruled him out of the France series and would target a return for the second test, said Robertson.

However, the coach was confident captain Scott Barrett would be fit for Cordoba after missing the last two tests of the France series with a calf injury.

Barrett's flyhalf-brother Beauden was also tracking well in his recovery from a hand injury, added Robertson.

The All Blacks face an Argentina team who were beaten 2-0 in a home series against a depleted England in July.

Robertson's team then return home to host South Africa at Eden Park and Wellington, and Australia at Eden Park.

"We expect the best of the Pumas. It's going to be a Rugby Championship for the ages," he said.

"They're going to be close games, just the nature of the quality and experience of all the teams."

Squad:

Forwards - Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie McAlister, Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson

Backs - Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Noah Hotham, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, Ruben Love