Lord in for injured Vaa'i as All Blacks name November tour squad

Lock Josh Lord was called up as a replacement for injured forward Tupou Vaa'i when the All Blacks squad for their November tour of the United States and Europe was announced on Monday.

Vaa'i, who requires knee surgery, and prop Tyrel Lomax, who has a broken thumb and is replaced by the uncapped Tevita Mafileo, were New Zealand's major injury losses after the Rugby Championship campaign.

As expected, flyhalf Beauden Barrett, winger Caleb Clarke and prop Ethan de Groot were all included in the 36-man squad despite missing New Zealand's last outing against Australia in Perth because of injury.

Lord was preferred to Sam Darry and uncapped lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi as a replacement Vaa'i, whose physical presence and versatility has made him one of the most influential All Blacks

forwards this season.

New Zealand play Ireland in Chicago on November 2 followed by test on the following weekends against Scotland in Edinburgh, England at Twickenham and Wales in Cardiff.

"There is a lot of history that has led up to this opportunity for our group, so we will be honouring and taking inspiration from the feats that have come before us," All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said.

"The rematch against Ireland at Soldier Field will be a huge occasion, and then facing some of the northern hemisphere's best at their home grounds is a fantastic challenge for us. We are looking forward to this very special tour."

Forwards - Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, George Bell, Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Tevita Mafileo, Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson

Backs - Cortez Ratima, Cam Roigard, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Leroy Carter, Will Jordan, Ruben Love