Lowry lives and breathes Ryder Cup as obsession reshapes career focus

FARMINGDALE, New York :For most professional golfers, major championships represent the ultimate prize, but for Ireland's Shane Lowry it is the Ryder Cup that drives every swing he takes.

The 2019 British Open champion said on Thursday that the Ryder Cup had evolved into his primary motivation, so much that he'll be thinking about the next edition at Ireland's Adare Manor before this week's dust settles at Bethpage Black.

"Like it's just a big deal for me. Like I am who I am. Like I said it there, I have to be myself... This is what I live for. This is what I play golf for now," Lowry said ahead of his third Ryder Cup appearance.

"I don't not care about anything else, but it's like, literally, this is it, this is what I play for. As soon as we finish here Sunday evening I'll be thinking about Adare Manor."

Lowry added that his passion for the Ryder Cup runs so deep that retaining the cup on American soil, something Europe last did in 2012, would rank right alongside his major triumph at Royal Portrush.

"I've been around a long time in the game," said Lowry. "I feel like I've achieved a certain amount of stuff that I've really been lucky to achieve, and I'd put this up there. A win this week would be up there with all of that."

While Europe's 12-man squad at Bethpage Black includes Ryder Cup stalwarts like Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, the 38-year-old Lowry has become the emotional heartbeat of the squad and knows the role he needs to fill this week at Bethpage Black.

Lowry, a burly, bearded Irishman with an engaging personality, knows that in addition to playing good golf his role will be to keep spirits up in the team room.

"When we're sitting over there in the team room and back in the hotel, I think I bring good energy, good vibes, a sense of lightheartedness to the team," said Lowry, who has a Ryder Cup record of 2-3-1.

"Honestly, the last two weeks, I've never laughed so much in my whole life. We've just had a great time. We've enjoyed getting ready together, preparing together, and I think I kind of bring some of that to everyone."