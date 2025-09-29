Logo
Logo

Sport

Lowry secures Ryder Cup for Europe at Bethpage Black
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Lowry secures Ryder Cup for Europe at Bethpage Black

Lowry secures Ryder Cup for Europe at Bethpage Black
Golf - The 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, United States - September 28, 2025 Team Europe's Shane Lowry celebrates after holing his putt to halve his match on the 18th hole during the singles to retain the Ryder Cup REUTERS/Paul Childs
Lowry secures Ryder Cup for Europe at Bethpage Black
Golf - The 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, United States - September 28, 2025 Team Europe's Shane Lowry hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the singles REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Lowry secures Ryder Cup for Europe at Bethpage Black
Golf - The 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, United States - September 28, 2025 Team Europe's Shane Lowry celebrates with his caddie after holing his putt to halve his match on the 18th hole during the singles to retain the Ryder Cup REUTERS/Paul Childs
Lowry secures Ryder Cup for Europe at Bethpage Black
Golf - The 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, United States - September 27, 2025 Team Europe's Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and captain Luke Donald celebrate after Tyrrell Hatton holes his putt on the 17th during the four-balls REUTERS/Paul Childs
Lowry secures Ryder Cup for Europe at Bethpage Black
Golf - The 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, United States - September 28, 2025 Team Europe's Shane Lowry reacts after making a birdie putt on the 3rd hole during the singles IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Peter Casey
29 Sep 2025 05:30AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FARMINGDALE, New York :Ireland's Shane Lowry ensured Europe retained the Ryder Cup when he halved his match with American Russell Henley on Sunday at Bethpage Black where the visitors could still claim outright victory with three singles matches left on the course.

Europe began the session needing two points from 11 matches to retain the trophy they won two years ago and a further half point to win it outright.

A half-point for Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick from his match against Bryson DeChambeau and Swede Ludvig Aberg's 2&1 win over Patrick Cantlay set the stage for Lowry, who birdied from six feet at the last to earn the half point.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement