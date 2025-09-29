Lowry secures Ryder Cup for Europe at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, New York :Ireland's Shane Lowry ensured Europe retained the Ryder Cup when he halved his match with American Russell Henley on Sunday at Bethpage Black where the visitors could still claim outright victory with three singles matches left on the course.

Europe began the session needing two points from 11 matches to retain the trophy they won two years ago and a further half point to win it outright.

A half-point for Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick from his match against Bryson DeChambeau and Swede Ludvig Aberg's 2&1 win over Patrick Cantlay set the stage for Lowry, who birdied from six feet at the last to earn the half point.