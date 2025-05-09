Luis Enrique resting key players in Ligue 1 as PSG chase treble

Several key Paris St Germain players will be rested as the French champions look to ensure they remain fresh for their two finals coming up, including the Champions League showpiece, as they chase a treble, manager Luis Enrique said on Friday.

PSG sealed the league title with six games to spare last month and will now target the Coupe de France final on May 24 against Stade de Reims before they chase a first Champions League crown versus Inter Milan a week later.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha have been given time off and will not return to training until Wednesday.

"We have a set plan which depends on playing time and travelling throughout the season. You have to balance all that out to arrive in the best possible condition for both finals," Luis Enrique said ahead of Saturday's trip to Montpellier.

"When the Champions League final is over, the vast majority will go to the national team. Every player needs a personalised plan. We've managed that, but there are still the final matches to achieve our objectives.

"The players need to arrive mentally fresh ... We're playing against Montpellier and Auxerre (next weekend), which will help us stick to our plan. There are a lot of players and we're managing it individually."

Luis Enrique said Ousmane Dembele is fully fit after the club's top scorer with 33 goals this season only came on as a second-half substitute in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final victory over Arsenal.

"Ousmane Dembele is perfectly fine. He trained with the team today, he wanted to come," the Spaniard said.

"He had permission from the staff not to come, it's what we considered adequate rest time. But if he needs to come, he's completely free to do so."

PSG will be playing in their second Champions League final after losing to Bayern Munich in 2020 and Luis Enrique said the French club deserve to win the title after such a long wait.

"If a team deserves to win, after waiting so long, it's PSG. I know the club was founded the year I was born (in 1970). Let's hope this connection proves true and we can secure the Champions League," he said.

"The problem is that there will definitely be one team that won't succeed ... but I hope we win."