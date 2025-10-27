Lululemon partners with NFL to release apparel collection

Lululemon Athletica on Monday announced a partnership with the National Football League to release an apparel collection, sending shares up about 5 per cent in premarket trading.

The yogawear maker said the collection, which will be available from Tuesday, will feature men's and women's apparel and accessories, showcasing signature marks of all 32 NFL teams.

The partnership, which marks the first time the retailer has offered officially licensed products for the NFL or any of its teams, also includes sports merchandising company Fanatics.