Lyles and Jefferson-Wooden lead US to sprint relay double

TOKYO :The United States finished the world championships in style as Noah Lyles and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden completed memorable individual weeks by helping their country to emphatic golds in both 4x100 metre relays in driving rain on Sunday.

Jefferson-Wooden became the second woman to sweep all three sprint titles at one World Athletics Championships.

The 24-year-old, who won the 100-200m double in Tokyo, helped the United States to a lead at the last exchange and Sha'Carri Richardson brought the baton home in 41.75 seconds.

Jamaica finished second in 41.79 to send sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, whose 2013 sweep Jefferson-Wooden emulated, into retirement with a 17th world championship medal.

Germany came third in 41.87 for bronze on the back of a blistering final leg from Gina Lueckenkemper to see off Britain, who finished fourth in 42.07.

In the men's race, the final track event of what has been a fantastic nine days of action, the U.S. were slick in their handovers despite the testing conditions.

Kenny Bednarek got a gold to cheer him up after yet another silver in the 200m, but it was Lyles taking the spotlight again as he brought them home in 37.29 for his second gold after he won a fourth successive 200 following his bronze in the 100.

Fast-finishing Canada took silver in 37.55, with the Netherlands delighted to take bronze in a national record 37.81.

With two field events outstanding, due to rain delays, the U.S. sit top of the medal table with 16 gold, five silver and five bronze. Kenya are second with seven golds, while 48 countries have won a medal.