Lyles and Thompson keep apace in world championship heats

TOKYO :Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson, who were divided by five-thousands of a second in last year’s Olympic 100 metres final, were even closer on Saturday, albeit in separate heats, as they both clocked 9.95 seconds in the first round of the world championships.

Lyles nicked it on the line in Paris and, after a belated start to the season due to an ankle injury, is running into form at just the right time as he seeks to retain his world title.

The American was sharp out of the blocks and, needing the racing in his legs, ran hard through the line, whereas Thompson eased down early.

"I had a great start today but I had even better ones at practice,” said Lyles, who almost always has to play catch-up in the big races.

"It’s great to be back in Tokyo. It’s way better than last time," said Lyles, who took bronze over 200m in the COVID-delayed 2020 Games held without fans. "It was a bit echoing back then and this time there is all the atmosphere, whistles and children cheering for me.

"This is the best form I have ever been in my life. I am bringing special things here. Running 9.95 in the first round is exactly what I wanted to warm up my body."

Thompson’s 9.75 seconds this season was the fastest 100 by anyone for 10 years and he is desperate to get Jamaica back on the top step for the first time since the last of Usain Bolt’s titles in 2015.

Compatriot Oblique Seville, fifth fastest in the world this season, had an absolute shocker as he was left for dead in the blocks and had to work desperately hard to grab his heat's third automatic qualifying slot in 9.93.

His heat was won by South African Gift Leotela in a huge personal best of 9.87, with Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi also posting a pb of 9.88 to go through in second.

American Kenny Bednarek, second in the world rankings this season with 9.79, probably took the honours for the earliest ease-up as he started cruising from about halfway and clocked 10.01 following a somewhat stressful preparation after he left his favourite spikes at home.

"I’m just a clumsy dude. I’m the type of athlete that will always leave something at the track or forget something back home,” he said. "Friends and family helped me out."

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana's Olympic 200m champion and 100 silver medallist in the world 100m two years ago, also took a relaxed approach to win his heat in 10.07, with Tokyo 2020 Olympic 200m winner Andre De Grasse also advancing.

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who has been dogged by injury since his shock 100m gold in the same stadium three years ago, dug out a season’s best of 10.20 to scrape through in third in his heat.

The semi-finals and final will both take place in Sunday’s evening session.