Lyles surges late to win fourth successive 200m gold
19 Sep 2025 09:27PM
TOKYO : Noah Lyles scorched to a fourth successive world 200 metres gold on Friday as he delivered his trademark drive to the line to triumph in 19.52 seconds, pipping compatriot and perennial bridesmaid Kenny Bednarek, who took silver in 19.58.

Lyles, third in his defence of the 100m title on Sunday, held four fingers in the air after crossing the line as he now matches Usain Bolt, who won four in a row from 2009-15.

As Lyles, sporting a new crazy bleached hair look, celebrated, Bednarek looked distraught as he now has two world and two Olympic silvers in the event.

Bryan Levell took bronze in a personal best 19.64, edging Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, to win Jamaica’s first medal in the event since Bolt did the sprint double in 2015.

Source: Reuters
