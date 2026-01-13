Macclesfield draw Brentford after FA Cup heroics, Rosenior's Chelsea get Hull

LIVERPOOL, England, Jan 12 : New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior was handed a trip back to his old club Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round draw on Monday while non-league giant-slayers Macclesfield will welcome top-flight Brentford.

Sixth-tier Macclesfield, coached by Wayne Rooney's younger brother John, delivered the biggest upset in FA Cup history when they stunned holders Crystal Palace 2–1 at their Moss Rose ground last Saturday.

They will have to produce another huge upset against Brentford, punching above their weight in fifth in the Premier League standings.

"We said before that we would have liked to get Liverpool, Chelsea, or Arsenal but another Premier League side is incredible," said Rooney after the draw at Liverpool's Anfield ground.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Rosenior played in the FA Cup final for Hull City against winners Arsenal in 2014 and also managed the club from 2022 to 2024.

He kicked off his tenure as Chelsea boss last Saturday with a 5-1 FA Cup third round win at Championship (second tier) side Charlton Athletic.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, the record 14-times winners of the FA Cup, will host League One (third tier) Wigan Athletic who won in 2013.

Aston Villa, who beat Tottenham Hotspur in the third round, will be at home to Newcastle United in an all-Premier League clash.

Liverpool will also face Premier League opponents in Brighton & Hove Albion if they beat League One Barnsley at home on Monday night.

Manchester City will have fourth-tier opponents in either Salford City, in what would be a mismatched local game, or Swindon Town.

The matches will be played around the weekend of February 14 and 15.

Draw:

Liverpool/Barnsley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Stoke City v Fulham

Oxford United v Sunderland

Southampton v Leicester City

Wrexham v Ipswich Town

Arsenal v Wigan Athletic

Hull City v Chelsea

Burton Albion v West Ham United

Burnley v Mansfield Town

Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion

Port Vale v Bristol City

Grimsby Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Salford City/Swindon Town

Macclesfield v Brentford

Birmingham City v Leeds United