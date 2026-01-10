Macclesfield knock out Palace in greatest FA Cup upset, Man City score 10

MACCLESFIELD, England, Jan 10 : Minor-league Macclesfield delivered ‌the biggest upset in FA Cup history on Saturday by stunning holders Crystal Palace 2–1 in a third‑round thriller, knocking Oliver Glasner's team out of the competition and sending the Moss Rose crowd into raptures.

Manchester City humbled Exeter City 10-1, Aston Villa beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 and Liam Rosenior's reign as Chelsea manager began with a 5-1 win at second-tier Charlton Athletic.

The day, however, belonged to sixth-tier Macclesfield who became the first minor league club to beat the FA Cup holders for more than 100 years.

Captain Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts struck in each half as Macclesfield, coached by Wayne Rooney's younger brother John, bridged a gap of 117 places in England's football pyramid, an FA Cup record.

"I can't believe it, we never thought we would be in this position," John Rooney told the BBC. "We were incredible from the first minute. I thought we were deserved winners. I couldn't be any prouder of the lads."

Palace never ‌looked comfortable on the plastic pitch and Dawson rose to head home a curled free kick from Luke Duffy in the 43rd minute. ‌Buckley-Ricketts doubled Macclesfield's lead in the 60th minute when he twisted his body to wrong-foot Palace goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Palace's Yeremy Pino scored with a stunning free kick in the 90th minute to make for nervy added-time minutes but Macclesfield hung on.

"I was surprised (with the win), the gaffer gave us a game plan and we all stuck to it," said Dawson, who played most of the match with a bandaged head to cover a gash.

"Macclesfield means the world to me. It's an immense achievement. I am proud of the boys and proud of the fans. It's a really big community club."

Palace boss Glasner, who gave the club their first major trophy last season when they beat Manchester City in the final, made six changes from Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.

He sent on reinforcements in Will Hughes, Tyrick Mitchell and Brennan Johnson to ‍start the second half, but the changes made little difference as the visitors, who are 13th in England's top flight, looked rattled.

"We had no kind of quality today and I saw no one who could win a dribble. Then conceding set goals and timing in the header," Glasner told the BBC. "We deserved to lose. I have no explanation for what I have seen today."

Palace were the last non-league club to beat the FA Cup holders when, as a Southern League team, they dispatched Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first round in 1908-09. But this time they were the fall guys.

Arsenal were the last holders to go out in the third round, losing ​to Nottingham Forest in 2018.

The victory was the latest chapter in a remarkable ‌rise for Macclesfield, who were expelled from the National League five years ago, with debts totalling more than 500,000 pounds.

The club was purchased by local businessman Robert Smethurst and Macclesfield entered the ninth tier in 2021-22, winning three promotions in four seasons since.

They were also playing with heavy hearts after 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod died in a car accident while ​travelling back from an away match last month.

SEMENYO DEBUT GOAL IN MAN CITY ROUT

Antoine Semenyo marked his debut for Manchester City with a goal as they humiliated League One (third-tier) Exeter, matching their biggest win in the competition.

Newcastle edged top-flight ⁠rivals Bournemouth 7-6 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time. Newcastle forward ‌Anthony Gordon made it 2-2 with a 95th-minute penalty and after Harvey Barnes thought he had won it for the hosts in the 118th minute, Marcus Tavernier struck in stoppage time at the end ​of extra time to set up a shootout.

Aston Villa heaped more pressure on Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank. Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers put Villa in control but Tottenham rallied after a Wilson Odobert goal to set up an absorbing finale.

A trip to London rivals Charlton looked like a tricky first assignment for Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca this ‍week, but his side cruised with goals by Jorrel Hato, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez.

Top-flight sides Fulham, Brentford and Burnley all advanced, Fulham beating Middlesbrough 3-1, Brentford defeating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 and ⁠Burnley thrashing Millwall 5-1.

The Premier League's bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers maintained their recent improvement with a 6-1 thrashing of League Two Shrewsbury Town.

The first FA Cup tie at Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium ended in a defeat for the hosts as they ​went down on penalties to Sunderland after a 1-1 ‌draw, Sunderland keeper Robin Roefs saving all three penalties he faced.

Stoke City edged Championship leaders Coventry City 1-0, Southampton beat Doncaster Rovers 3-2 and Ipswich Town defeated Blackpool 2-1.

(Reporting ‍by ​Lori Ewing in Manchester and Martyn Herman in London; Editing by Clare Fallon and Ed Osmond)