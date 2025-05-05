Maddison likely to miss Spurs' trip to Bodo/Glimt

LONDON :Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison looks set to miss his side’s Europa League semi-final second leg tie against Bodo/Glimt in Norway on Thursday after hurting his knee in the first leg.

Maddison went off midway through the second half of last Thursday’s 3-1 home win over the Norwegian side and the prognosis was not good, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Sunday after Spurs drew 1-1 with West Ham United in the Premier League.

"It doesn't look great but we're just waiting for further information," he told reporters after the clash at the London Stadium.

"We'll just wait and see. Hopefully we'll probably get some clarity tomorrow (Monday). It doesn't look promising but I'll just wait and see."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The outlook for Dominic Solanke, who also limped off last week and like Maddison did not feature in Sunday’s stalemate, was better.

"Dom's improving. We obviously left him out today but the medical team are pretty confident he should be right for Thursday," Postecoglou added.

The Spurs manager made eight changes as he rested other key players ahead of the away trip and said he was pleased with the efforts of his much-changed line-up on Sunday.

"It's not easy making so many changes and it's going to affect the fluency and even the rhythm of the team. I thought the efforts they put in today were outstanding, they were disciplined, organised," he said.

“We were disappointed with the goal we conceded but aside from that I thought we nullified their threat as well as we could and they had some decent firepower up front and I still thought we were dangerous going the other way.

“So I’m glad the boys get some reward. It’s obviously not a win but get some reward for their efforts because I thought on a difficult day they handled themselves really well.”

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)