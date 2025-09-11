Madrid and Warsaw to host men's and women's Champions League finals in 2027

Madrid and Warsaw will host the 2027 men's and women's Champions League finals respectively, UEFA announced on Thursday, but European soccer's governing body did not take a decision on requests from LaLiga and Serie A to play a league match abroad.

The Executive Committee met in Tirana on Thursday and decided the men's Champions League final will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano, home of Atletico Madrid and the venue where Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 final.

The women's final will be held at the National Stadium in Warsaw. UEFA also announced that its Super Cup match next year will take place in Salzburg, Austria.

The 2026 men's Champions League final will be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, while the women's showpiece match will take place at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Meanwhile, Italy's football federation (FIGC) in July gave Serie A the green light to allow AC Milan to take on Como in Perth, Australia, while LaLiga hopes to move Villarreal's game against Barcelona to Miami in December after the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) last month approved the request.

UEFA said it would consult all stakeholders, including fans, before making a decision on the Serie A and LaLiga matches.

"The Executive Committee discussed the requests from the RFEF and FIGC to approve the playing of one domestic league match each outside the home country, in particular outside the UEFA territory," UEFA said in a statement.

"The committee acknowledged it as an important and growing issue but expressed the desire to ensure that it has the views of all stakeholders before coming to a final decision.

"There are many issues to resolve and as the European governing body, UEFA has a responsibility to take all such factors into account."

Earlier this month, supporters' groups from across Europe had voiced their opposition to attempts from European leagues to stage domestic matches outside the country.

They labelled the plans 'absurd' and said the concept undermines the rules of the competition for short-term financial gain.