Maguire revels in 'Harrydinho' tag after United's Europa League win

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United's Harry Maguire received rave reviews for his masterful performance as a makeshift forward in their Europa League victory on Thursday with many comparing the team's oft-maligned centre-back to Brazil great Ronaldinho.

Maguire set up Casemiro's header with some brilliant dribbling skills and a pinpoint cross that opened scoring in United's 3-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

The night had fans calling Maguire "Harrydinho" on social media, while Maguire's assist was the top post on Reddit Soccer on Friday. The top comment read: "Yer a winger, Harry!"

Teammate Amad Diallo posted a hilariously-morphed photo of Maguire's face with Argentine great Maradona's flowing hair on his Instagram.

"What a winger! I don't think he even knew he had that in his locker," said United captain Bruno Fernandes, who scored twice.

"Harry is a much more confident man now. When he is playing, his position is becoming more strong, he is a very good leader and we hope he keeps improving."

Maguire channelled his inner Ronaldinho when he twice stopped and changed direction before blazing past Mikel Jauregizar to deliver the cross.

"The shimmy, the chops, I had to look twice," former Tottenham Hotspur winger Andros Townsend told the BBC.

United boss Ruben Amorim also heaped praise on the 32-year-old defender.

"Sometimes there are moments in our life and Harry has had difficult moments," the Portuguese said. "Everything he does is good for the team, so we have to enjoy."

Maguire downplayed the accolades, although admitted he enjoyed his moment of brilliance.

"I found myself attacking the back post, I think (Alejandro Garnacho) Garna passed me the ball, it was nice to do a bit of dribbling and put in a great cross," he said.

"We had a lot of bodies in the box and they must have trusted me to put in the cross. It was a nice feeling and it was a great header in the end."

Amorim's men, who are having a miserable season domestically but are the only unbeaten team in any European competition this season, host the second leg next Thursday at Old Trafford.

The winners will face Tottenham Hotspur or Bodo/Glimt in the final, with Spurs leading 3-1 from their home leg.