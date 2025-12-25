Mahrez at the double as Algeria outclass 10-man Sudan

RABAT, Dec 24 : ‌Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Algeria got their Africa Cup of Nations campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Sudan on Wednesday.

The captain opened the scoring in the second minute and added to the tally on the hour mark against a Sudan side who had to play with 10 men for most of the match. Ibrahim Maza came on as ‌a substitute to score Algeria's third five minutes from time.

Salahedin ‌Adil received a second caution in the 39th minute, becoming the second player to be shown a red card in the tournament which kicked off on Sunday.

Mahrez showed customary calm and precision in converting both his opportunities and confirming Algeria’s status as one of the favourites for success at the tournament in neighbouring Morocco.

Baghdad Bounedjah’s superb pass gave Algeria a ‍dream start with Hicham Boudaoui playing an intelligent back heel to Mahrez, who slotted home from close range.

The second goal came from a clever searching pass from Mohamed Amoura, who used the outside of his boot to curl the ball into Mahrez’s path.

Bounedjah’s header set up Maza ​for the third with the German-born ‌20-year-old scoring his first international goal in his ninth appearance for Algeria. It was twice winners Algeria’s 100th goal in tournament history.

Adil Boulbina should have added ​a fourth in stoppage time but Sudan goalkeeper Monged Elneel made two point-blank stops to add ⁠to a number of key saves during ‌the match.

Algeria were watched by France World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, the former Real ​Madrid coach, whose second son Luca kept goal for Algeria, winning his second cap after switching his international allegiance.

Luca Zidane is a former French junior ‍international but qualified for Algeria through his paternal grandparents.

Algeria go top of Group E on ⁠three points, ahead of Burkina Faso on goal difference. The Burkinabe snatched a dramatic 2-1 win over 10-man ​Equatorial Guinea in Casablanca earlier ‌on Wednesday.

Algeria and Burkina Faso meet in Rabat on Sunday.

(Writing by ‍Mark ​Gleeson in Casablanca; Editing by Ed Osmond)