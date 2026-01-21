Singapore increases award payouts for double gold medallists, team sports at most major Games
The changes will see the award payout for the second and third gold medals at the SEA Games being doubled from S$5,000 to S$10,000.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) on Wednesday (Jan 21) announced several changes to the Major Games Award Programme (MAP) payouts, including more money for athletes who win multiple gold medals at most major Games.
Adjustments were also made to the incentives for team sports, with athletes standing to receive more.
The changes will see the quantum for the second and third gold medals at the SEA Games being doubled from S$5,000 (US$3,900) to $10,000.
In line with this, the quantum for a second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games has been doubled from S$20,000 to S$40,000, and from S$100,000 to S$200,000 at the Asian Games.
This means that the payout for an athlete's second gold medal is on par with that of their first gold. There is currently no payout for the fourth gold medal onwards at major Games.
There is also no change to payouts for medallists in individual events at the Olympic Games.
"The SNOC conducts periodic reviews of its programmes, including the MAP. In its latest review, which was concluded before the 33rd SEA Games, adjustments were made to better reflect the value of each gold medal achieved at the major Games," it said in a press release.
This latest review is effective from the 2025 SEA Games through to the 2028 Olympic Games.
Medallists of team sports will also benefit from the changes, with the payout now three times that of an individual medal.
For example, Commonwealth Games team sports gold medallists will now receive S$120,000, up from S$80,000 previously, while team sports gold medallists at the Asian Games will get S$600,000, up from S$400,000.
Those who win gold in team sports at the Olympics will get S$3 million, up from S$2 million.
In team events, a standardisation of the award quantum at 1.5 times that of individual events across the major Games means that Asian Games medallists will receive less than they would have in the past.
Examples of team events include badminton doubles, as well as athletics and swimming relays.
Under the MAP, athletes contribute a minimum of 20 per cent of their award money to their respective National Sports Associations (NSAs) to support the development of youth athletes.
This mandatory contribution has been equalised across all major Games at 20 per cent. This brings the contribution for Commonwealth Games medallists from 50 per cent down to 20 per cent.
There is currently no payout for SEA Games silver and bronze medallists.
In a parliamentary sitting last week, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said that the ministry would "take to heart" a suggestion from MP Alex Yam (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) for these medallists to be also awarded monetary incentives, and request that it be considered in the SNOC's next review cycle.
Mr Yam had asked if the ministry would engage SNOC to review the MAP to consider recognising SEA Games silver and bronze medallists to "motivate and retain emerging athletes".
"It feels good to be rewarded with more money and recognised for your accomplishments as an athlete, especially since swimming is not a highly monetised sport in Singapore or around the world," said swimmer Letitia Sim, who clinched five gold medals, netting her a payout of S$33,750.
"I think investing more in athletes will help open more doors for opportunities and motivate us to push ourselves more. In the future, I hope the prize money continues to increase ... for me and future generations because I know incentives can be a huge motivator."'
"These refinements reflect our commitment to supporting excellence, encouraging team success, and strengthening the broader sporting ecosystem," said SNOC president Grace Fu at the SNOC MAP awards presentation and appreciation dinner for the 33rd SEA Games on Wednesday.
"With Sport Singapore providing our athletes strong support upstream, the MAP plays a complementary role in motivating athletes, recognising achievement, and reinforcing a culture of high performance," she added.
On Wednesday, 100 athletes who won gold at the 2025 SEA Games received MAP payouts, amounting to S$610,000.
At the SEA Games, which were held in Bangkok last month, Singapore fielded its largest contingent, with 926 athletes competing across 48 sports.
The team returned with a total of 202 medals – 52 gold, 61 silver and 89 bronze – and achieved 12 Games records, 11 national records and 29 personal best performances.
Launched in the 1990s, the MAP is sponsored by the Tote Board.